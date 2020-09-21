Madurai district geared up to face North East monsoon: Minister

27 vulnerable areas to floods in the district, including 15 spots in the city, have been identified.

Madurai district is gearing up to face any adverse impact of North East monsoon to safeguard the people, said Minister for Revenue, R.B. Udhayakumar.

Inspecting the state of preparedness of Madurai district Fire and Rescue Services personnel to protect the people from cyclone and floods here on Monday, Mr. Udhayakumar said that North East monsoon provided the 60% water requirement for drinking and agricultural purposes of the State.

The district administration would now have to double the number of rehabilitation centres to accommodate flood and cyclone affected people as social distancing has to be maintained in the centres, he said. All zonal level officials from different departments are keeping a close vigil ahead of the onset of the monsoon, he added.

Madurai district administration has identified 27 areas vulnerable to the floods in the district. This includes 15 spots in the city. Among them nine spots, like Munichalai, Anna Thoppu, Anna Nagar, Bibikulam, Tallakulam, Sellur, Vandiyur, Thathaneri, Iravathanallur have been provided with retaining walls to avoid flooding, Madurai Collector, T.G. Vinay, said.

A total of 417 first responders have been kept ready. Besides, 64 departmental staff have also been given training. A total of 117 teams, including 33 early warning teams, 33 relief and rescue teams, 33 restoration teams and 18 shelter and food teams are ready.

Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue services personnel demonstrated various types of life buoys people can make with the available household articles and use them during floods to safeguard themselves.

District Fire Officer, S. Kalyanakumar, said that people can use pots, bubble top water cans, kerosene cans and use them as life buoys. Besides, they can also use thermocol, plantains, cooking gas cylinders to keep themselves afloat in flood water.

The department also displayed its inflatable boats, emergency lighting system, generators and various cutting equipment used to rescue people. “We have three inflatable boats at Tallakulam, Madurai and Anupanadi stations. High power motor pumps were also available for dewatering flooded residential areas,” said Mr. Kalyanakumar. All 14 fire stations have been put on alert mode.