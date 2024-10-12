Madurai District Cyber Crime police nab three for cheating man to tune of ₹1.32 cr.

Madurai District Cyber Crime Police have nabbed three men for involving in cybercrime and cheating a man in Madurai to the tune of ₹1.32 crore.

The police said the online fraudsters cheated the victim of ₹1.32 crore on the pretext of getting him a part time job. After realising that he was cheated, the victim lodged a complaint with Madurai District Cyber Crime police.

Based on the complaint, a team was constituted to nab the accused. It traced the Indusind Bank through which transactions were made to three persons — K. Vadivelu and E. Jayaraman of Puducherry and K. Ramalingam of Villupuram.

The police said Ramalingam, who received a commission of ₹1 lakh from the fraudsters, helped in starting a bank account. Nabbing the three, the police froze the bank account holding about ₹2.18 crore.

During investigation, the police found that the three had involved in similar cybercrime in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. On the pretext of offering part time jobs, they had cheated different people to the tune of ₹1.50 crore.

Th police confiscated mobile phones, laptops, sim cards, bank pass books and ATM cards from them.