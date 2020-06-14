Coronavirus | Madurai district crosses 400-mark

MADURAI

14 June 2020 05:03 IST

15 test positive for COVID-19, taking the total count to 409

Fifteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai district on Saturday, taking the total case count to 409.

Those who tested positive were from Vadipatti, Palam Station Road, Tirunagar, Kamarajar Salai, Melur, Sellur, Palanganatham, LIG Colony and Samayanallur. Eight men, including a three month-old boy, and seven women, including a 11 year-old girl, tested positive. There are 135 active cases as on date and six people were discharged.

In Sivaganga district, till about a week ago, the cases hovered around 50. But on Saturday it rose to 75. In the last two days, 23 patients tested positive - all of them had arrived from Chennai and other COVID-19 hotspots. Their family members contracted the infection after they went home.

In Dindigul district, nine cases were reported, taking the total number to 207. The nine patients were from Natham, Dindigul, Pannaikadu, Reddiyarchathiram and Palani. The number of patients discharged stood at 147. There were two deaths and 58 patients are undergoing treatment.

No case was reported from Ramanathapuram and Theni districts. Active cases in Theni stood at 23, while it was 59 in Ramanathapuram.

Two new cases were reported in Virudhunagar district. While one person had come from Chennai, another had come from Maharashtra. With this the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 163 and the active cases are 36 as 127 have been discharged.

Southern districts

Of the 62 new cases the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts recorded on Saturday, 56 are indigenous. Almost all these cases do not have any adverse travel history.

Thoothukudi that added 30 new cases on Saturday had 28 indigenous cases and two imported cases to take the district’s tally to 427 and the number of active cases to 131 after six patients were discharged from Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Tirunelveli recorded 18 new cases that took its score to 443 and active cases to 75.

Kanniyakumari district’s tally rose to 120 following the addition of 11 more cases, including 10 indigenous cases. The Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam now has 48 fresh cases. Tenkasi district has three more indigenous cases to jack up the tally to 118 and active cases to 28.

“The common thread connecting all the four districts is the ever increasing number of indigenous cases. After the ‘imported cases’ are being filtered off at the check-posts itself and taken for treatment, it is the growing indigenous cases that play greater role in the community spread. Hence, the district heads, at least now, should take serious and stringent steps against those who are roaming around without masks and not following physical distancing,” said a senior doctor of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.