Madurai District Court to get new multi-storey building

The new building is proposed to come up near the existing Madurai District Court. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Madurai District Court campus will get a six-storey additional court building that will accommodate 30 court halls. The new building is proposed to come up near the existing main building and is awaiting administrative and financial sanction.

An estimate for the same has been sent by the Public Works Department to The Registry (District Judiciary) Madras High Court. The plan for the construction of an additional court building on the existing campus has been submitted. The total plinth area is 36,684 sq. m at a total estimate of ₹163 crore for the year 2022-23.

The additional court building at the Madurai District Court has been a long pending demand of the Bar Associations of the Madurai District court. The Madurai Bar Association and the Lawyers Association of Madurai district Court have passed several resolutions in this regard.

The advocates said that the main building was constructed more than 50 years ago and it could not accommodate new court halls. Partitioning of existing court halls inside the main building was not feasible as there was no adequate space. The heritage structure should also be protected, the advocates said.

They said that the court campus has seen a quantum growth in the number of advocates and litigants. Therefore, an additional court building at the court campus was required. “The new court building, once it comes up, will serve as an example for a model court building”, said S. Mohan Kumar, the Secretary of the Madurai Bar Association.

Some of the other demands of the advocates include additional advocate chambers at the court campus. He said that there was also a demand for a common hall at the district court premises in order to conduct the events organised by the Bar Associations of the Madurai District Court.