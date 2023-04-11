Madurai district bags silver medal as incidence of TB cases down by 40% since 2015

April 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Extensive screenings undertaken across the district helped to swiftly identify, diagnose and treat tuberculosis patients, said Deputy Director of Tuberculosis Control, Madurai, S. Zufire Hassan Mohamed Khan, on Tuesday.

Madurai district bagged a silver medal at the One World TB Summit held at Varanasi on March 24 as part of observing World Tuberculosis Day for 40% decline in tuberculosis (TB) when compared to 2015 baseline incidence.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Khan said that the survey was carried out by the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “Data from hospitals and medical units under the government as well as private hospitals, sales of TB-related drugs were assessed,” he noted.

“The mobile X-ray vans aided in extensive screening across the eight TB units within Corporation limits and 13 TB units in rural areas while the hospitals are well equipped to diagnose and treat TB. We made sure treatment began right from the day after diagnosis,” he said.

Further, the patients were encouraged to continue receiving treatment by helping them avail monetary benefits under various Union and State government schemes drawn for TB patients, he said, adding support from NGOs was also taken to treat poor patients.

Dr. Khan listed out the common symptoms of the endemic disease, which included severe cough, rise of temperature in the evenings, loss of appetite etc. He added that carrying out rampant awareness programmes among the masses regarding the disease also helped in identifying cases.

According to a press release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the medal and certificate to Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.

The medal and certificate on Tuesday were presented by Joint Director of Health Services Selvaraj, Dr. Khan and Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjunkumar to Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at the Collectorate. Appreciating the feat, the Collector urged them to make Madurai district tuberculosis free by 2025.

City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar and others were present.