Madurai district bags overall championship

Winners who represented Madurai district at the Tamil Nadu State Para Athletic Championship with their medals. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Madurai district bagged the overall championship by winning a total of 63 medals in the 17th Senior Tamil Nadu State Para-Athletic Championship organised by the Tamil Nadu Paralympics Sports Association from March 4 to 6 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai.

Twelve athletes of Madurai district have qualified for the national-level championship to be held in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, from March 27 to 31.

“This is the 11th consecutive year of Madurai district winning the overall championship,” said J. Ranjith Kumar, para-athletic coach and Dhyan Chand Awardee.

With a total score of 264 points, 33 players won a total of 63 medals, 38 gold, 12 silver, 14 bronze medals respectively. Sixty five para-athletes represented Madurai district in the championship.

These para-athletes won in 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, 1,500 metres races, long jump, high jump, shot put, discus and javelin throw events.

The para-athletes participated were visually impaired, amputees, wheelchair users, athletes with dwarfism, cerebral palsy, and intellectual disability.

The competitions were conducted separately for athletes with different disabilities.

More than 600 para-athletes participated from all over the State.

Regional Senior Manager Beulah Jen Susheela, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer N. Lenin, Handball coach C. Kumaresan lauded the winners who represented Madurai.

Junior and sub-junior category

The competitions were conducted under the junior and sub-junior category for the first time on March 2 and 3 as part of this championship at Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai.

Twelve para-athletes bagged 18 medals in total -- six gold, seven silver and five bronze medals respectively by competing in 100, 400, 1,500 metres running race, and short put events.

More than 300 para-athletes participated under this category from all over the State.