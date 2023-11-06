ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai district administration urges public to use green fireworks

November 06, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district administration has appealed to the public to go for green fireworks instead of the conventional smoke emanating fireworks during Deepavali celebrations.  

Further, people are directed to adhere to the timings fixed by the Tamil Nadu government for bursting fireworks. People are to burn crackers only from 6.00 AM to 7.00 AM and 7.00 PM to 8.00 PM.  

The administration has suggested that the public can celebrate and burst crackers as a community so as to reduce the pollution caused by the individuals. Also, fireworks emitting less sounds should be used and bursting crackers near areas like hospitals, educational institutions, religious places and fire-prone areas should be avoided.

