HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai district administration urges public to use green fireworks

November 06, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district administration has appealed to the public to go for green fireworks instead of the conventional smoke emanating fireworks during Deepavali celebrations.  

Further, people are directed to adhere to the timings fixed by the Tamil Nadu government for bursting fireworks. People are to burn crackers only from 6.00 AM to 7.00 AM and 7.00 PM to 8.00 PM.  

The administration has suggested that the public can celebrate and burst crackers as a community so as to reduce the pollution caused by the individuals. Also, fireworks emitting less sounds should be used and bursting crackers near areas like hospitals, educational institutions, religious places and fire-prone areas should be avoided.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.