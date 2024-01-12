ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai district administration takes over property worth 933 crore

January 12, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai district administration has taken over a 31.10-acre property valued at ₹ 933 crore near Moondrumavadi in Tallakulam village ward number 16 in Madurai city on Friday.

A statement said that the property was assigned to the American Board of Mission in 1912 with the specific purpose of imparting education. However, the land was allegedly not used for the said purpose. Investigations revealed that the property was given for commercial consideration in the past.

The government, the statement said, had assigned the land for education purposes with the specific mention to run a technical institute for women from the minority sections.

Acting against the norms, the administrator of the land namely the CSI, which was then headed by the late Arch Bishop Christopher Asir, had allegedly sold them to a private company (IIFL Realty Limited) for commercial purposes. The realtor had constructed a multi-storey building on the land and given them on rent/lease with commercial consideration.

As there was violation, the Commissioner Land Administration S. Nagaraj, through an order dated 11.1.2024, had directed the cancellation of the land assignment.

As a sequel, the revenue authorities had put up a board announcing the cancellation of the land transfer, the statement issued on Friday said.

