Madurai district administration issues notification for sand and clay removal from water bodies

Published - July 03, 2024 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Madurai district administration has issued notification for removal of clay and silt from the selected 787 water bodies under the ambit of Water Resource Department and District Rural Development Agency.  

The number of recognized water bodies is as follows – 126 in Madurai East block, 4 in Madurai West block, 6 in Madurai South block, 70 in Madurai North block, 37 in Vadipatti block, 270 in Melur block, 9 in Thiruparankundram block, 83 in Usilampatti block, 73 in Peraiyur block, 62 in Tirumangalam block and 47 in Kallikudi block. 

Farmers and pottery makers who wish to remove clay and silt could apply through www.tnsevai.tn.gov.in. Further, the district administration has released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the sand and clay removal from the water bodies. 

