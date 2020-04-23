Madurai district administration allows functioning of banana mandis at three locations

In a big relief to banana growers across Madurai, the district administration has allowed the functioning of banana mandis at three locations in the city where farmers can sell their produce to commission agents.

According to a release from the district administration, farmers can bring their produce between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. to three locations -- Obula Padithurai, Yanaikkal and M.G.R. Bus stand at Mattuthavani. Commission agents can auction and sell bananas between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

An official from the Horticulture Department said that retailers can sell the bananas to customers at 41 makeshift vegetable markets set up by the Madurai Corporation across the city. In addition, the district administration has also given permission to use the banana-ripening chambers at Thayir market and Yanaikkal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe distress to banana farmers and traders in the district, said K.M. Gopalan, coordinator of a farmer producer group in Melavalavu. “There was a dip in demand for plantains and banana leaves, following the lockdown. Farmers also faced difficulty in transporting their produce to markets. As a result, farmers did not harvest even fully mature crop and left it to wilt. Hence, this announcement provides some respite to the farmers,” he said.

The official also said that farmers will be paid on the basis of the weight of their produce. It will be ensured that physical distancing will be maintained by shopkeepers and farmers at the markets, added the official.