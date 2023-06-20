Madurai court grants bail to BJP State secretary

June 20, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

A Madurai court on Tuesday granted bail to BJP Tamil Nadu secretary S.G. Suryah. He was arrested by the Madurai city police last week over a social media post against Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan.

The Judicial Magistrate-I, V. Deelabanu, granted conditional bail to Mr. Suryah and dismissed the petition filed by the police seeking his custody. Advocate Niranjan S. Kumar, who represented Mr. Suryah, argued that the arrest guidelines had been violated.

Mr. Suryah was arrested from his residence in Chennai by a team from the Madurai Cyber Crime Police. He was booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

