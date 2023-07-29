Madurai councillors urge civic body to expedite pending UGD works

July 29, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - MADURAI

Councillors representing the 100 wards in Madurai urged the Corporation at the council meeting here on Friday to expedite Under Ground Drainage (UGD) works and lay roads before the rainy season began.

Many councillors expressed their concern over the undue delay in the UGD works which has resulted in bad roads. Wherever the UGD works were completed, the uneven surface had resulted in freak mishaps and led to shrinking of carriage space.

Chairing the meeting the Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth said that the roads were being laid in phases. “We have issued work orders after tenders were finalised...” she said. Corporation Commissioner K J Praveen Kumar, Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan and senior officials from the Corporation participated in the meeting. The Commissioner infomed that an officer from the engineering section would be exclusively deployed to take note of the pending UGD works.

Pointing out the staff shortage in Corporation shools, Zonal chairperson Saravana Bhuvaneswari (DMK) said this had led to a dip in pass percentage of students in public exams. The civic body should immediately take steps and ensure that teachers were posted.

Councillors also said that the vehicles meant for lifting dumper bins, bull dozers, lorries etc were under repair. “Whenever questioned about a lorry to clear garbage, the officials claimed that the vehicle was in workshop...” By hiring vehicles from private for rentals would mean a loss to public money and they urged the civic authorities to get the vehicles repaired swiftly.

Criticising the NHAI and the private contractor for their ‘shabby’ work, DMK councillor charged that the Madurai-Theni Road unusable by commuters. The alternate road too leading to Sammatipuram is in a bad shape. So far, 75 leaks have been attended to by the civic administration for the damages done to the pipelines and sewer lines. The expenditure should be collected from the NHAI authorities, he demanded.

In the name of revamping the pathways under the Smart City initiative, all platforms (walkways) are damaged. Many tourists are having a bitter experience as the stones were not laid properly. Street lights are not functioning due to damage to the electric pole wirings. The State government should give promotions to the officers as many in the lower ranks in the Corporation have not recieved one. By giving such promotion, the officers would be motivated and also prevent them from stress and depression, councillors said.

Seeking to post doctors including gynaecologists in the Thideer Nagar hospital, DMK councillor Noor Jahan said that a number of pregnant mothers used the facility here and hence the Corporation should fill nurses and technicians vacancies immediately.

Mullaperiyar Drinking Water Project

AIADMK council leader and councillor M. Raja wanted the officials to respond properly and promptly on Mullaperiyar Drinking Water project. For instance, he said, though the Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru had informed the Legislative Assembly that the MullaPeriyar drinking water project for Madurai city would be commissioned in November, it was unlikely as still many civil works were incomplete.

When he demanded the Mayor to present a white paper on the works completed by the Corporation so far, she firmly rejected and said that the DMK government has been executing numerous works, while it was not so in the past. Despited heated exchanges, the DMK councillors firmly stood by the Mayor and endorsed her point.

The AIADMK member said that he sought the white paper in larger public interest and clarified that his intention was not to make any political mileage.

The civic officials were partial in conducting eviction drive and a councillor drew the attention of the authorities to be impartial in the drive, especially, along the bypass road in the city.

Water woes

When many councillors complained that potable water distribution was being done once in four days, the Commissioner assured to look into it and directed the officials to arrange for supply through lorries on a temporary basis to wards where the population depended on the Corporation.

The Commissioner said that for uninterrupted water distribution and pumping from Manalur, he had written to the Tangedco authorities for upgrading the single phase to three phase connection, establishing sub-station and installing new transformer.