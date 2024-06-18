ADVERTISEMENT

Proposed vehicle parking arrangements around Meenakshi Temple should not affect devotees, hawkers and shoppers: CPI M

Updated - June 18, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Without affecting the devotees, hawkers and shoppers visiting the famous Meenakshi Temple and other shops around the Masi, Avani Moola Streets and other areas, the Corporation of Madurai is welcome to introduce changes, according to Communist Party of India (Marxist) M. Ganesan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement here on Tuesday, he said that the Commissioner Madurai Corporation has invited several stakeholders for a public hearing at Anna Maaligai at 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The objective should be to ensure that the common man, visiting around the temple and neighbouring areas, was not affected. Instead of hearing from the public, the civic authorities should seek a blue print from the Madurai City Traffic Police on the plan for parking arrangements, which would be ideal.

The Corporation should not hand over the vehicle parking system to private contractors, who would fleece the people on the pretext of decongesting vehicular movement, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The civic authorities should hold consultations with the police and examine alternatives for parking and then implement it in such a way that the devotees and other visitors were not put to hardships, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US