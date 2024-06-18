Without affecting the devotees, hawkers and shoppers visiting the famous Meenakshi Temple and other shops around the Masi, Avani Moola Streets and other areas, the Corporation of Madurai is welcome to introduce changes, according to Communist Party of India (Marxist) M. Ganesan.

In a press statement here on Tuesday, he said that the Commissioner Madurai Corporation has invited several stakeholders for a public hearing at Anna Maaligai at 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The objective should be to ensure that the common man, visiting around the temple and neighbouring areas, was not affected. Instead of hearing from the public, the civic authorities should seek a blue print from the Madurai City Traffic Police on the plan for parking arrangements, which would be ideal.

The Corporation should not hand over the vehicle parking system to private contractors, who would fleece the people on the pretext of decongesting vehicular movement, he said.

The civic authorities should hold consultations with the police and examine alternatives for parking and then implement it in such a way that the devotees and other visitors were not put to hardships, the release added.

