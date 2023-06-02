Madurai Corporation’s mega plan to enhance green cover begins

June 02, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The ambitious plan to bring about more green cover to the city, the Madurai Corporation had proposed to plant 50,000 saplings across the 100 wards in its meeting held in May.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan planted saplings in zone 3 of ward 50 along the Vaigai River’s south bank stretch. Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and others participated.

The Mayor told media persons that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced Pasumai Tamizhagam. Hence, the Corporation planned to take the initiative by enhancing the green cover to 33%. When the 50,000 saplings would be planted, the authorities would take due care to water them regularly.

The officials said that all the 100 wards would be covered in subsequent phases and in today’s function, they had planted saplings from Yanaikal to Pechiamman Padithurai road.

