Madurai Corporation’s debt stands at ₹730.03 crore; seeks tax payers cooperation to remit property tax without delay

The Corporation of Madurai owes a whopping ₹730.03 crore to various stakeholders including ₹86.53 crore to its own retired employees and ₹52.29 crore to the Tangedco towards electricity consumption.

The announcement came from Mayor V. Indrani at the first meeting of the council held on Tuesday.

Reading out a five-page statement, the Mayor said that the Corporation owed money over the years to Tangedco and other departments under various heads of accounts.

Promising to deliver a clean, transparent and efficient management from now onwards, she said that the Tamil Nadu government had effected a rise in property tax with effect from April 1, 2022. With Smart City initiative, many wards had already been witnessing development works. On completion, the city would sport a new look and traffic congestion may soon become a thing of the past, Ms Indrani added.

Property Tax arrears

However, CPI (M) members, an important ally of the DMK, has raised its objections to the hike. Speaking at the meeting, the councillors from the party said that the Mayor should focus on two issues: to recover the property tax due to the Corporation and secondly, form a broad committee to look into all the 100 wards and physically check new buildings which have come up since the beginning of the new millennium and those constructed between 1980 and 2000.

Endorsing the CPI (M)‘s views, the social activists in the city have also given certain recommendations, which if implemented, the civic authorities may not necessarily rush to collect taxes which have been increased by 100 per cent.

RTI activist Hakeem told The Hindu that till a few years ago the Corporation’s website had the details of top 100 defaulters of property tax uploaded periodically. Among them, the first 20 defaulters alone accounted for ₹87 crore then, which included private hospitals, kalyana mandapams, schools and among others.

Apart from the defaulters’ list, the arrears from - property tax, professional tax, vacant site tax and water tax et al, too stood at nearly ₹500 crore, Mr Hakeem said and added that the civic authorities should intensify the collection drive. With the elected representatives back in the saddle, it should be the prime duty of the councillors to help the citizens for happy living and imposing taxes was not a smart solution.

An official in the Corporation said that a few years ago, when Sandeep Nanduri was then the Commissioner, a team of senior officers conducted random physical checks zone wise. The exercise helped unearth new buildings that had come up in many wards over the years, for which the property tax was remitted as per the old building plan.

Sharing data from the Tangedco on the list of commercial tariff also helped the civic authorities to revise the tax structure as these buildings were classified under residential category in the Corporation records, the official said and added that the exercise could be revamped on a broader scale.