Madurai Corporation workers urge State to redress their grievances

Published - July 04, 2024 10:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation sanitary workers affiliated to CITU coming out from the Alternative Disputes Resolution Centre in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court complex on Thursday.

Corporation sanitary workers affiliated to CITU coming out from the Alternative Disputes Resolution Centre in Madurai Bench of Madras High Court complex on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Madurai Corporation Workers Union (CITU) on Thursday urged the State government to intervene and redress the grievances of the workers by taking necessary steps to implement an earlier order of the High Court to regularise 389 daily wage earners into the rolls of Madurai Corporation.

General Secretary of the Union, M. Balasubramanian said that in April 2022, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court passed an order to regularise the daily wage earners. However, the Corporation preferred an appeal before the Supreme Court. He said that the Supreme Court had suggested Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to settle the issue.

Under these circumstances, the matter was to be heard at the Alternative Disputes Resolution Centre at the High Court premises. Over 300 workers were present. The matter was to be taken up at 11 a.m.. However, the Corporation officials failed to turn up at the scheduled time. They came only after 2 p.m., he said.

Mr. Balasubramanian said that it shows that the Corporation does not want to settle the issue. The officials were not present despite knowing that the matter was to be heard today. The Corporation had ignored the workers. “The CITU condemns this. We respected the court order and were present on time”, he said.

He urged the State government to immediately intervene in the matter and redress the grievances of the workers in a fair manner. He said that if the government failed to meet their demands then they would stage a protest. He added that he was hopeful that the Supreme Court verdict would be in their favour.

