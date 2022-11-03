Madurai Corporation workers stage demonstration

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 03, 2022 22:48 IST

Corporation workers stage a protest on Madurai Corporation premises on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Corporation workers belonging to an association affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Thursday staged a demonstration on the premises of Madurai Corporation urging the government to withdraw the recently issued government order that stated that vacancies to various posts would be filled through outsourcing and that their services would not be regularised. The workers complained that the total number of posts in the Corporations had been reduced from the sanctioned 35,000 posts to 3,417. There would be no possibility of appointments made on compassionate grounds and those trained in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) would not get employment, the workers said.

