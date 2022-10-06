Madurai Corporation workers stage demonstration

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 06, 2022 22:34 IST

Corporation workers affiliated to CITU staging a sit-in protest in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Madurai Corporation Employees Union affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Thursday staged a demonstration on the premises of Madurai Corporation. The workers urged the authorities to redress their grievances.

The main grievance of the workers was with regard to the payment of minimum wages. They said that it should be reworked and the revised minimum wages should be paid. It was earlier revised and the authorities had agreed to pay the revised wages. It has not been implemented so far, they said. The same should be implemented before Deepavali, they demanded.

The other grievance of the workers was with regard to the employees provident fund. They said that the money was not getting credited to the account and this should be looked into.

Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that as of now the wages of the workers varies from one district to another. The government has decided to implement uniform wages for workers throughout Tamil Nadu, he added.

A circular on the uniform wages would be issued shortly and the same would be implemented, he said. With regard to the employees provident fund, the Corporation Commissioner said that the issue was being looked into and it would be settled soon.

