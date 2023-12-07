Madurai Corporation workers resort to sit-in stir at Anna Maaligai; demand scrapping of controversial G.O.

December 07, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Demanding the State government to immediately withdraw and scrap the ‘controversial’ Government Order 152, conservancy workers affiliated to various labour unions resorted to a sit-in protest in front of Anna Maaligai on Thursday.

Leading the demonstration, CITU leader M. Balasubramanian said that the G.O., enabled the civic administration to recruit private people and also outsource clearing and disposal of garbage. At a time, when the existing workers have been demanding better wages and enhancement of other mandatory issues, such unilateral announcements showed scant respect towards the workers.

By not obeying the High Court’s direction, the Corporation invited contempt and hence in the interest of the working class, the civic administration should immediately drop the G.O. 152 and also execute the HC order, he said and added that more recruitment should be made on a war-footing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agitators also demanded implementation of minimum wage as per the laws on selection and special grade categories. The drivers in the Corporation were also not getting the wages as per agreement and pensioners were left in the lurch. As a result, many of the employees, upon superannuation, could not fulfil their domestic needs due to non-payment of their retirement benefits.

In November, the workers had staged a similar protest and the newly posted Commissioner L. Madhubalan had intervened following which the agitation was called off.

“But as no further steps were taken, the workers staged a sit-in protest today and if the demands were not met”, Mr. Balasubramanian said that they may be constrained to announce a general strike in February 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.