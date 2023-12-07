ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Corporation workers resort to sit-in stir at Anna Maaligai; demand scrapping of controversial G.O.

December 07, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation workers affiliated to CITU staging a sit-in protest at the Madurai Corporation premises on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Demanding the State government to immediately withdraw and scrap the ‘controversial’ Government Order 152, conservancy workers affiliated to various labour unions resorted to a sit-in protest in front of Anna Maaligai on Thursday.

Leading the demonstration, CITU leader M. Balasubramanian said that the G.O., enabled the civic administration to recruit private people and also outsource clearing and disposal of garbage. At a time, when the existing workers have been demanding better wages and enhancement of other mandatory issues, such unilateral announcements showed scant respect towards the workers.

By not obeying the High Court’s direction, the Corporation invited contempt and hence in the interest of the working class, the civic administration should immediately drop the G.O. 152 and also execute the HC order, he said and added that more recruitment should be made on a war-footing.

The agitators also demanded implementation of minimum wage as per the laws on selection and special grade categories. The drivers in the Corporation were also not getting the wages as per agreement and pensioners were left in the lurch. As a result, many of the employees, upon superannuation, could not fulfil their domestic needs due to non-payment of their retirement benefits.

In November, the workers had staged a similar protest and the newly posted Commissioner L. Madhubalan had intervened following which the agitation was called off.

“But as no further steps were taken, the workers staged a sit-in protest today and if the demands were not met”, Mr. Balasubramanian said that they may be constrained to announce a general strike in February 2024.

CONNECT WITH US