Madurai Corporation vaccinates 1,820 college students on opening day

‘The special camps will be held until 100% is achieved’

As colleges reopened for undergraduate and post-graduate students, except first year, on Wednesday, Madurai Corporation vaccinated 1,820 students on the first day of special vaccination camp.

City Health Officer S. Raja said out of the 25 colleges that came under the corporation limits, special COVID-19 vaccination and testing camps were conducted in 14 instiutions on Wednesday.

“The special camps were initiated with the motive to speed up vaccination among college students. They will be carried on until 100% vaccination rate is achieved among them. There is no shortage of doses, so we will keep organising more camps in colleges, based on the demand. On Wednesday alone, 1,820 students were vaccinated through these camps,” according to the City Health Officer.

COVID-19 testing camps were made available to test the symptomatic students and for hostel students from other States, Mr. Raja added.

S. Vanathi, Principal, Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, one of the colleges where the special vaccination camp was organised on Wednesday, said students were vaccinated after their age and approval letter from parents were checked.

“Since students in our college come from different districts in the south, we want to ensure all of them are vaccinated. Around 421 students were vaccinated in our campus today,” Ms. Vanathi said.

B. Manoharan, Principal of Mannar Thirumala Naicker College, said 387 students were vaccinated on the campus and 30 RT-PCR tests were taken for symptomatic students and faculty members.