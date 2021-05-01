Madurai Corporation turns 50

Madurai

May 1, 2021, marked the 50th anniversary of the formation of Madurai Corporation.

According to the corporation’s official website, the municipality of Madurai was formed on November 1, 1866 as per the Town Improvement Act of 1865. It was headed by a Chairperson and elections were continuously held for that post except during 1891 to 96.

On May 1, 1971, it was upgraded as a corporation in view of rapidly increasing population and extension of administrative boundaries. Today, Madurai Corporation is one of the largest local bodies in the State with 100 wards.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said Madurai is one of the oldest cities in the world. It has many archeological significant places and Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

The ongoing developmental projects will ensure its growth. The completion of projects executed under Smart City scheme and AMRUT will transform the city, he said.