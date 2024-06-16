ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Corporation to undertake pipeline works

Published - June 16, 2024 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

Water distribution will be suspended for two days in some wards

Madurai Corporation has planned to undertake some replacements in water pipes installed along Vaigai I and II distribution to the city. Hence, some wards in the city may not get drinking water for two days.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the corporation said 700 mm pipes in Arapalayam OHT are to be replaced. Hence, wards 10 to 16 and 21 to 35 in Vaigai North side will not get drinking water supply on June 19 (Wednesday).

Likewise, due to changes to be made in pipes along Vaigai I distribution in Kochadai OHT, water distribution will be suspended to wards 46, 47,48, 49, 53, 70,72 and 74 on June 21 (Friday).

The public shall preserve water and use it judiciously. The civic authorities are also planning to supply water through lorries to some select wards and appeal to residents to cooperate with the Corporation., the release said.

