GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai Corporation to undertake pipeline works

Water distribution will be suspended for two days in some wards

Published - June 16, 2024 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193

Madurai Corporation has planned to undertake some replacements in water pipes installed along Vaigai I and II distribution to the city. Hence, some wards in the city may not get drinking water for two days.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the corporation said 700 mm pipes in Arapalayam OHT are to be replaced. Hence, wards 10 to 16 and 21 to 35 in Vaigai North side will not get drinking water supply on June 19 (Wednesday).

Likewise, due to changes to be made in pipes along Vaigai I distribution in Kochadai OHT, water distribution will be suspended to wards 46, 47,48, 49, 53, 70,72 and 74 on June 21 (Friday).

The public shall preserve water and use it judiciously. The civic authorities are also planning to supply water through lorries to some select wards and appeal to residents to cooperate with the Corporation., the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.