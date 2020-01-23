Madurai Corporation to relay around 250 roads

After months of riding through pothole-ridden and unpaved roads, motorists can finally heave a sigh relief as new roads across the city will be laid by Madurai Corporation.

The civic body has proposed laying bitumen and paver block roads in around 250 stretches across the four zones of the city.

A total of ₹35.26 crore has been allocated for the project by the 14th Central Finance Commission (2019-2020). The laying of new roads will begin from the first week of February, said a senior Corporation official.

Roads that have been damaged due to laying of underground drainage and drinking water pipeline fall under the new project, a Corporation engineer said. “Roads laid before five years and stretches that received a lot of complaints were also identified,” said an official.

In Zone 1, new roads, including Thangarajan Salai (ward 5) and New Jail Road (ward 14), will be laid. In Zone 2, roads, including Anna Nagar West - 80 Feet Road (ward 34) and K.K. Nagar West- 80 Feet Road (ward 44), will be relaid. In Zone 3, Villapuram Cross Streets (ward 63) will be relaid. In Zone 4, roads, including Tiruvalluvar Main Road (ward 76), West Vadampokki Street and Salaimuthu Nagar, will be relaid.

Wards that were annexed to the Corporation in 2011 and located to the north of the Vaigai will not be included in the project as an underground drainage work will soo begin in those areas, said the official.