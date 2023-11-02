HamberMenu
Madurai Corporation sets up bio-medical waste storage room with private partnership at 6 PHCs

November 02, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth inaugurated the bio-medical waste storage room at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Ansari Nagar here on Thursday.

The Corporation officials said that the bio-medical waste has to be disposed as per the guidelines laid out by the Union and State governments. Any deviation shall be viewed seriously and legal action would be initiated against violators. The waste has to be segregated in four colours — yellow, red, blue and white — and later disposed within 48 hours, they added.

The Corporation has planned to have three such waste storage room in the UPHCs and another three in rural pockets. The storage room at the Ansari Nagar has been established with the financial support from Muthoot Finance, through the CSR initiative, officials said, in the press release. Senior health officers led by City Health Officer Vinod and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.

