Madurai Corporation seals private school over pending tax

January 24, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials of Madurai Corporation sealed a private school functioning on Aruppukottai Main Road in Villapuram here for tax evasion on Tuesday.

The school, located in ward 92 of Corporation Zone V, had failed to clear the tax arrears between the financial periods from 2018 to 2023. The school had an outstanding amount of ₹7,23,397 in property tax.

The school administration had failed to pay the arrears despite the Corporation authorities issuing a notice and urging it to clear the arrears in person repeatedly.

Following this, the revenue officials sealed the principal’s room and administration office in the presence of Assistant Commissioner A.W Syed Musthafa Kamal.

Assistant Revenue Officer Rajkumar and other revenue officials were present.

