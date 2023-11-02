ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Corporation school student to visit South Korea; he was topper in State-level quiz competition

November 02, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth honouring M. Saravana Pandian at the Corporation office in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ma03mayor

M. Saravana Pandian, a tenth standard student from Sundararajapuram School, run by the Madurai Corporation will be going on a tour to South Korea from November 6 to 11, said a Corporation press release.

The student, who was the topper in the State-level quiz competition organised by the Tamil Nadu government recently, has been chosen to go on this educational tour.

As a gesture, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth honoured the student in the presence of senior officials from the Education Department, teachers, and Corporation councillors at the Anna Maaligai.

The boy, according to the school teachers, is a bright student and has been an active participant in all the competitions. Apart from his curricula, he is good at current affairs and general knowledge, they added.

CONNECT WITH US