Madurai Corporation rejects 25 nominations out of 1,122

Out of 1122 nominations received for Madurai Corporation’s 100 wards, officials rejected 25 among and declared that 1097 were accepted here on Saturday.

The scrutiny of the nominations, which was taken up from the morning, was completed late in the evening. While most of the independent candidates forms had several flaws, the officials turned them. It was said that the nomination of a BJP candidate too was rejected. However, after the party cadres raised objections, the officials declared them as accepted.

Many of the candidates from Naam Tamilar Katchi, DMDK and others too faced similar issues and their nominations were rejected. The officials said that certain columns which were mandatory, remained blank. In some other cases, the papers had factually incorrect information. Hence, they were rejected.

In the district, the officials were unable to release the final list of nominations accepted even after 10 p.m. though the scrutiny for the municipalities and town panchayat wards commenced well on time in the morning.

There were some problems in releasing the final list from Usilampatti, an official said and did not explain further.