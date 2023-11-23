Madurai Corporation officials remove encroachments along the south bank of Vaigai

November 23, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI

In a major eviction drive, officials from the Madurai Corporation removed encroachments along the south bank of Vaigai riverbed here on Thursday.

Continuing the drive for the second day, the officials said that they had issued notices to the encroachers, who had not only obstructed the carriage way, but also illegally trespassed into the public area by building sheds and other structures.

Commissioner L Madhubalan had recently conducted a review meeting with the officials from the planning and engineering departments and directed them to remove the encroachments as per the laws.

After giving time to the encroachers, the officials went ahead with the demolition exercise since Wednesday along the Vaigai south bank using JCBs and other gadgets.

The officials cleared nearly eight truck loads of debris from the site and warned the public from encroaching into public space. Shops which were selling old wooden items, old stainless steel articles and others items had encroached upon the public space.

Senior officials led by Executive Engineer Malathi and team said that from Obulapadithurai junction to Kuruvikaran Salai junction, they have cleared the encroachments. A total of 25 shops, which were found to have encroached were razed down in Wards 43 and 49 respectively.

Public can call the Corporation directly and lodge complaints about encroachments and the officials assured that the encroachers would be evicted. Fines would be imposed on encroachers, the officials also added.

Maatuthavani bus stand

Following complaints, the Corporation Commissioner directed the officials to conduct a raid at the integrated bus stand at Maatuthavani.

According to Ms Malathi, a total of 189 shops were given permission to set up their shops. However, some 30 odd vendors had put up shops on the pavements, blocking the pathway for the commuters and general public.

Hence, it was decided to evict them. On Thursday, a large posse of police personnel accompanied by the Corporation Town Planning officials and staff, evicted the encroachers.

AC (Revenue) Mariappan and AC Varalakshmi, who were supervising the eviction drive, said that the shops should confine only to the space earmarked for them and not encroach or have their commodities outside the area, which would be considered an encroachment.

