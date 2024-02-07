Madurai Corporation officials recover 29.5-cent land for setting up school playground

February 07, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Corporation officials on Wednesday recovered a land site measuring 26.50 cents from a private party near Sundararajapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School in Ward 75 in Zone-3 in the city.

The land located behind the school was encroached upon by a private party who constructed a building there. As the piece of land was required for the construction of a playground under a special scheme for the Corporation school, the officials, along with police, cleared the encroachment by demolishing the building, a press release said.

Suresh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Madurai Corporation, said the building had no approval from the Corporation and it was used for illegal purposes.

In addition to the recovered land, Mr. Suresh Kumar said, another piece of land belonging to the Corporation which got struck in a court case would also be recovered for the school once the court delivered orders in favour of the Corporation.

