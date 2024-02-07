GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai Corporation officials recover 29.5-cent land for setting up school playground

February 07, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Corporation officials on Wednesday recovered a land site measuring 26.50 cents from a private party near Sundararajapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School in Ward 75 in Zone-3 in the city.

The land located behind the school was encroached upon by a private party who constructed a building there. As the piece of land was required for the construction of a playground under a special scheme for the Corporation school, the officials, along with police, cleared the encroachment by demolishing the building, a press release said.

Suresh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner, Madurai Corporation, said the building had no approval from the Corporation and it was used for illegal purposes.

In addition to the recovered land, Mr. Suresh Kumar said, another piece of land belonging to the Corporation which got struck in a court case would also be recovered for the school once the court delivered orders in favour of the Corporation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.