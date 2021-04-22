Madurai Corporation officials, including former city health officer, booked for corruption

The officials have been charged with creating fake bills to the tune of ₹88.88 lakh

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials have booked six persons, including former the City Health Officer (CHO) and the Assistant City Health Officer of Madurai Corporation on charges of swindling ₹88.88 lakh, using fake bills under the guise of having procured larvicide for mosquito control.

Acting on a tip-off, the DVAC sleuths conducted an enquiry into the allegation that fake and fabricated bill invoices/tax invoices had been used on 17 occasions between June 4, 2012 and July 17, 2018 in the guise of having procured 13,950 litres of larvicide. However, the enquiry revealed that no material was supplied and Heranba Industries Limited, which was the supplier as per the bills, had denied having made any supply to Madurai Corporation.

After getting permission from the competent authority, the DVAC sleuths have booked the former CHO Dr. V. Sathish Raghavan, former ACHO, K. Parthiban, former Superintendent, N.K. Malinni, Assistant, P. Gunasekaran, former Computer-cum-Clerk, A. Abdul Karim and a private individual S.P. Ramamoorthi from Chennai.

DVAC sources said that the code of the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) mentioned in the fabricated bill did not belong to Tamil Nadu. Besides, when the Goods and Services Tax regime had come into effect from July 2017, the bills dated even after July 2017 had the TIN code.

The DVAC Madurai Unit has booked the first information report on April 15.

The accused have been booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations into the case are underway.