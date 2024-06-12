Madurai Corporation launches website for booking Tamukkam Convention centre

Madurai City Corporation has launched an online booking service for the Convention Centre at Tamukkam in Madurai. Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar launched the booking website.

The convention centre can be rented for events both private and government, barring political and religious events, and it would cost ₹6.30 lakh for a day.

The hall which has a seating capacity for 3,500 heads, could accommodate 300 members in the dining area. Further, 240 cars and 215 bikes could be parked on the premises, said the statement from the Corporation.

Further, those who do not want the full hall can opt for one of the six halls. The single hall could be divided into small halls on demand.

The tariff for the halls would range from ₹52,148 for hall 1 and hall 2, ₹2.05 lakh for halls 3 and 4, ₹56,889 for hall 5 and ₹48,475 for hall 6.

Further, electricity charges should be paid by the rentee and 18% GST would be charged separately for any halls.

The details and booking can be done through mducorpvenuebooking.com website.

