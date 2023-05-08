Madurai Corporation informs HC about proposed construction of onion market

May 08, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Corporation has told Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it has proposed to construct the onion market to the extent of 72075.43 square feet by demolishing old floor shops situated in Block IV and V to the extent of 88302.91 sq ft at the Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Thavamani of Madurai. The petitioner said that while shifting the vegetable market to Mattuthavani there were some problems and Madurai Corporation promised to sort out the issue. The Corporation had issued a notification inviting bids for constructing the onion market without mentioning the place of construction. Challenging the same, the present petition was filed.

The petitioner submitted that the present petition was filed on the ground that the place where the onion market was going to be constructed in the Central Vegetable Market was not specified and without mentioning the alternative remedy for persons such as the petitioner for continuing the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking note of the submission made by the Corporation, a Division Bench of Justices M. Dhandapani and R. Vijayakumar observed that the first grievance expressed by the petitioner was redressed by the Corporation. With regard to the second grievance, it was open to the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned, the court observed and dismissed the petition.