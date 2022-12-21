  1. EPaper
Madurai Corporation impounds stray horses

December 21, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two horses and a pony, found wandering on New Jail Road in Madurai, were impounded by Madurai Corporation workers on Wednesday.

As there has been an increase in complaints of stray animals causing accidents on the stretch, the catchers were engaged in catching stray horses. The animals were put in a vehicle and taken to the Corporation’s animal shelter at Sellur.

City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar said that the animals were returned to the respective owners after they paid fines. He added that special drives would be conducted periodically to curb the stray animal menace.

