Madurai Corporation helpline on track in resolving complaints

November 16, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The two-week old helpline launched by Madurai Corporation to address civic issues has helped resolve over 2,100 complaints so far in the city.

A nine-member team works in shifts to attend to messages and calls on +91 78716 61787 round the clock.

“We receive around 250 to 300 calls everyday. The common issues flagged are problems caused due to the ongoing underground sewage laying work, followed by streetlights and bad roads which are being attended to on priority basis,” said Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

He added that 2,304 complaints out of 3,231 grievances had been resolved as of November 16.

Issues of streetlights and cow and dog menace were the most reported after sundown, even after midnight. On the day of its launch, 160 grievances were recorded. The complaints received would be forwarded to the officials concerned on the exclusive app created for the purpose. In cases of delay in resolving, the grievance would be escalated to higher officials.

The Commissioner said that no major escalations had been made so far.

While G. Ethiraj of Anna Nagar noted that he was still awaiting a response to the message he sent on the helpline flagging the issue of faulty streetlights, V. Shanmugapandi of Nehru Nagar charged that just a reply of “will be looked into” surfaced and no officials even visited the heavily silted Panaiyur channel near Anuppanadi for over a week. “It has led to water-logging and with slight rains, water might enter houses,” he said.

Chairperson IV M. Mukesh Sharma said there was adequate awareness among the public of the new helpline and many councillors had taken steps to spread the word on social media as well.

Assistant Engineer (Computer) S. Lokesh said they too received a fair number of ‘thank you’ messages on the helpline once the issues were resolved which was a boost to them.

In addition to the helpline, the twitter handle of Madurai Corporation is also active on @city_madurai which is tagged by many users with their grievances. In reply, the Corporation posts pictures of the issues resolved. “It helps to maintain transparency and credibility of the system,” said the Commissioner.