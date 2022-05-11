Madurai Corporation health workers demand implementation of HC order

Sanitary workers stage a protest against Madurai Corporation on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Failing to implement the charter of demands by the Madurai Corporation, the health workers, affiliated to various trade unions, including the CITU and the VCK, have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from May 30.

Leading a huge assembly of workers in front of the District Collectorate, M Balasubramanian general secretary of the Madurai Corporation Employees Union (CITU) said that the High Court had directed the Corporation through an order on April 24, 2022 to regularise 389 daily wage earners into the rolls of the Corporation. However, it is reliably learnt that the Corporation had planned to go on an appeal in the apex court in this regard.

Denying their rights, the Commissioner, Madurai Corporation acted in such a manner that they were anti-workers’. The government should either direct him to execute the court order or immediately remove him, the agitators said.

Last month, the Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth gave an assurance to set right the anomalies in the wage structure. However, it had not been resolved and many contract workers continued to get less than the Minimum Wages, Mr Balasubramanian claimed and memorandums submitted to the Commissioner had gone waste till now.

The Tamil Nadu Sugathara Paniyalargal Munnetra Sangam general secretary Amsaraj, Thuppuravu Thozhilalar Membaatu Sangam organiser S Boominathan and among others addressed the demonstrators.