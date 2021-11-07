Madurai Corporation has 13.25 lakh voters

Madurai

07 November 2021 19:42 IST

Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan has released the draft electoral roll for the 100 wards in Madurai city on Sunday.

The four zones in the city have 1,304 polling stations with 319 stations each in zone 1 and 2, 385 stations in zone 3 and 284 polling stations in zone 4.

Advertising

Advertising

The total number of voters in all the 100 wards are 13,25,109 which include 6,51,523 men, 6,73,457 women and 129 others.

Public can view the draft electoral rolls at the zone offices and other designated locations. In the event of any complaints or objections, they can contact the assistant commissioners in the respective zones and submit the same in writing before 4 p.m. on November 8, a press note said.