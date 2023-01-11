ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Corporation Commissioner appeals to people not to burn old things on Bhogi

January 11, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt to curb air pollution during Bhogi festival, Madurai Corporation has issued guidelines to refrain from burning old clothes, tyres, rubber tubes and plastic items and instead hand them over to conservancy workers.

In a release, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said that burning of old items on Bhogi within Corporation limits is banned in order to prevent pollution.

He has appealed to people to desist from setting fire to old items and instead hand over the unused or worn out items at 10 places across the city including at ward offices in Anaiyur, Pudur, Sathamangalam, Aruldosspuram, Pazhanganagtham, Tirupparankundram and Kalavasal, as well as at collection points near Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple park, near the arch of Sri Subramania Swamy Temple at Tirupparankundram and at the micro composting centre in Anuppanadi for recycling.

Public can hand over the items at the centres until 3 p.m. on January 14, added the release.

