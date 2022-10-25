Madurai Corporation clears 137 tonnes of excess waste post-Deepavali

Madurai Corporation conservancy workers clear garbage on South Chithirai Street in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday collected 137 tonnes of excess waste than the average collection across the 100 wards. According to a Corporation release, 4,097 conservancy workers were engaged in collecting waste.

The dumping yard at Vellakkal received 841 tonnes of waste — 140 tonnes from Zone 1; 181 tonnes from Zone 2; 213 tonnes from Zone 3; 169 tonnes from Zone 4 and 138 tonnes from Zone 5.

Officials conducted inspections in 165 shops, seized 65 kg of banned plastic bags, slapped the offenders with a fine of ₹16,700. Special teams and Food Safety officials took joint inspections in 135 meat shops, seized 30 kg of unhygienic meat, and fined the rule violators to the tune of ₹20,200. Owners of 12 stray cattle heads were also fined.

ADVERTISEMENT

City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar said the accumulated waste would be removed within a day.

“But garbage accumulated on Old Kuvayarpalayam Road was left unattended for three days,” charged S. Sivakumar, resident of Balarangapuram.

Many areas of Jaihindpuram, Kamarajar Salai, South Gate and Khanpalayam had garbage mounds on roadsides. Ahead of Deepavali, Masi Streets and many other commercial areas saw springing up of temporary roadside stalls which left heaps of plastic covers, cardboards, cups and plates.

Meanwhile, members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, cleaned garbage in Mahal Vadambokki Street, areas around Vilakkuthoon and a portion of Kamarajar Salai.

Mr. Nagarajan said it was a tough task for the conservancy workers to clear the accumulated waste. “They can do a little with help from volunteers and so we collected waste in one of the prime spots of the city,” he added.

T. Selvam, its district secretary, said it was the third year that they were volunteering to clean up post-Deepavali. “It is a humongous job for the small number of conservancy workers to collect waste that much more than the usual collection,” he said, adding 52 DYFI members removed several big sacks of waste between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. DYFI State president S. Karthik was also present.