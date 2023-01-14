Madurai Corporation celebrates Pongal

January 14, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon on Saturday presided over the Pongal celebrations held on the Aringnar Anna premises.

The officials dressed in traditional dresses prepared Pongal and distributed it to the participants amidst much fanfare. The headquarters wore a colourful look ushering in the festive spirits.

Students from Corporation schools performed traditional dances while the officials distributed dhotis and saris to conservancy workers.

The officials and Councillors participated in fun games such as uriyadi, musical chair among others as part of the festivities.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Zonal Chairpersons A. Saravanabhuvaneswari, P. Pandi Selvi, M. Mukesh Sharma and V. Suvitha, City Engineer S. Arasu, City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar, and other administrative staff were present.

Students, professors and administrative staff at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, N.M.S. Sermathai Vasan College and Yadava College took part in Pongal celebrations held.