HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai Corporation celebrates Pongal

January 14, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth preparing pongal as part of Pongal celebrations on Aringnar Anna premises in Madurai on Saturday.

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth preparing pongal as part of Pongal celebrations on Aringnar Anna premises in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon on Saturday presided over the Pongal celebrations held on the Aringnar Anna premises.

The officials dressed in traditional dresses prepared Pongal and distributed it to the participants amidst much fanfare. The headquarters wore a colourful look ushering in the festive spirits.

Students from Corporation schools performed traditional dances while the officials distributed dhotis and saris to conservancy workers.

The officials and Councillors participated in fun games such as uriyadi, musical chair among others as part of the festivities.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Zonal Chairpersons A. Saravanabhuvaneswari, P. Pandi Selvi, M. Mukesh Sharma and V. Suvitha, City Engineer S. Arasu, City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar, and other administrative staff were present.

Students, professors and administrative staff at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, N.M.S. Sermathai Vasan College and Yadava College took part in Pongal celebrations held.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.