Madurai Corporation Bill Collector held on graft charge

Published - May 17, 2024 04:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Bill Collector of Madurai Corporation, L. Arumugam, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹10,000 as bribe for processing an application seeking name transfer in property tax, here on Thursday. According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sources, Arumugam, who is the Bill Collector for Ward 6 had demanded the bribe money from one R. Parasuraman who had submitted his application seeking transfer of name of his wife’s property tax to his elder son.

Based on his complaint, the DVAC had registered a case and laid a trap at his office in Kannanendal and caught him red-handed while accepting the cash. 

Stating that Arumugam handed over the money to his unofficial assistant, one of his relatives, Sudhakar, the DVAC sleuths arrested him also.  Further investigation is on.

