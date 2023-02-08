Madurai Corporation begins relaying damaged roads

February 08, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MADURAI

In an effort to solve a major issue raised by residents regarding bad roads, the Madurai Corporation has began relaying roads in the Phase I of the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP).

The State government had released ₹23.55 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund for relaying a total of 114 unmotorable roads clubbed in 14 packages in Phase I, according to Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

Road that were damaged while taking up infrastructure development projects including laying of underground drainage systems, water pipelines as well as natural calamities will be repaired.

The project sanctioning committee of the Directorate of Municipal administration has sanctioned laying roads running a length of 30.73 km in 57 wards across five zones. The Commissioner noted that the laying of roads – including bitumen and paver block – began on Monday.

According to official data, Uchaparambumedu Main Road, Bharathiyar Main Road, Pudur Vandi Pathai Road, Kulamangalam Main Road, Anna Nagar Main Road are among the list of roads that would be repaired.

Further, in Phase II of the project, 186 identified roads would be improved in 18 packages at a cost of ₹36.47 crores. The tenders have been finalised and the work orders would be issued soon, said the Commissioner. He added that the tender for Phase III at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore is under process.

Corporation officials said 31 roads out of the 49 roads were relaid under the Tamil Nadu Sustainable Urban Development Project (TNSUDP) in 12 packages at a cost of ₹9.81 crores. Eighteen roads are nearing completion.

Apart from this, a total of 132 damaged roads were identified and 117 of them were laid under the Capital Grants Fund (CGF) in Phase I at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore. Further, 165 roads have been relaid out of the total 247 damaged roads identified at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore in Phase II of the project. Further, under the Special fund, 232 damaged roads out of 466 identified ones were relaid using wet mix macadam.