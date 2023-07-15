Madurai Corporation begins desilting of water channels

July 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai Corporation has commenced desilting of water channels before the ensuing northeast monsoon. The authorities have taken up the works in order to remove stagnation and ensure there was free water flow.

According to a press release by Madurai Corporation, some of the water channels that have been desilted are Kosakulam, Thandalai, Chinthamani, Kiruthumal, Panaiyur, Madakulam and Muthupatti.

The authorities will be taking steps to remove water hyacinth choking the waterbodies. Steps would also be taken to desilt and clean the stormwater drains in the city in order to prevent waterlogging, an official said.

P. Srinivasan, a resident of Madakulam, said that desilting of water channels alone would not ensure free flow of water. Waterbodies were being encroached upon and this prevented the free flow of water. The encroachments should be removed, he said.

Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam Coordinator M. Rajan said that waterbodies were choking with plastic debris and this led to stagnation of water. He said that the authorities should ensure that they were disposed of properly.

Water hyacinth was choking the waterbodies. It was due to untreated sewage being let into the waterbodies, he said. He urged the authorities to remove water hyacinth and prevent the discharge of untreated sewage.

Corporation officials urged the public to segregate waste and not to dump waste into the stormwater drains. Despite steps being taken to clean stormwater drains, people were dumping waste. Awareness was being created among the public, they said.