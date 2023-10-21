Madurai CoP confers awards on winners in drawing competition

October 21, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan on Saturday distributed prizes to the winners of a drawing competition which was conducted for students by the city police.

Marking the Guard Valour Day (Kaavalar Veera Vanaka Naal), the city police on October 17 conducted an essay competition under the title ‘Reducing of road accidents and deaths,’ and drawing competition titled, ‘Police - Public Co-operation,’ for students from class 9 to 12.

Around 328 students from 32 schools participated in the competitions which were judged by professors and drawing teachers from the American College.

Following the competition, the winners were provided with awards and certificates by Mr. Loganathan at the City Commissioner office. He congratulated the students on their participation in the competition.

