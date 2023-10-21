HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai CoP confers awards on winners in drawing competition

October 21, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner J. Loganathan who honoured drawing competition winners in Madurai on Saturday.

Police Commissioner J. Loganathan who honoured drawing competition winners in Madurai on Saturday.

Madurai City Police Commissioner J. Loganathan on Saturday distributed prizes to the winners of a drawing competition which was conducted for students by the city police.  

Marking the Guard Valour Day (Kaavalar Veera Vanaka Naal), the city police on October 17 conducted an essay competition under the title ‘Reducing of road accidents and deaths,’ and drawing competition titled, ‘Police - Public Co-operation,’ for students from class 9 to 12. 

Around 328 students from 32 schools participated in the competitions which were judged by professors and drawing teachers from the American College.   

Following the competition, the winners were provided with awards and certificates by Mr. Loganathan at the City Commissioner office. He congratulated the students on their participation in the competition.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.