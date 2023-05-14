Madurai Commissioner of Police hosts feast

May 14, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar on Sunday treated the local police force to a grand feast for successful conduct of the annual Chithirai festival.

He also gave away mementoes to police officials in recognition of their strenuous efforts for the long-drawn Chithirai festival involving Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple and Lord Kallazhagar procession and its grand entry into the Vaigai river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the biggest festival in Madurai offered a lot of challenges, Mr. Narenthiran said the city police were able to rise to the occasion because they performed their duties, come rain or shine.

The police officials were treated with badakhana at the Armed Reserve ground in which Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and District Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad were present.

Deputy Commissioners of Police V.V. Sai Praneeth, B. K. Arvind, S. Arumugasamy, and Mangaleswaran were among those who took part.

“We all feel happy that that the top officials have recognised our hard work,” an Inspector of Police said.