ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai college professor honoured

December 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

P. Prakash, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Thiagarajar College.

P. Prakash, Associate Professor of Chemistry, Thiagarajar College, Madurai, has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Chartered Chemist (CChem)‘ by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), London, UK. The CChem designation is a mark of professional competence awarded to experienced chemical scientists, who have demonstrated profound knowledge, significant personal achievements, professionalism and a commitment to professional development.

A press release issued by the college on Friday said college secretary Hari K. Thiagarajan greeted Mr. Prakash on the achievement. The application for CChem was rigorously assessed by a panel of at least three experienced chartered chemists. Once the award was officially approved, the recipients had the privilege to append the designation ‘CChem’ to their names. The college management honoured him with a citation and a cash award.

Mr. Prakash acquired his Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree from Madurai Kamaraj University last year. He featured in the prestigious ‘World ranking of top 2% scientists’ list prepared by Stanford University in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Mr. Prakash is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), London, and the Indian Chemical Society (FICS), Kolkata. Under his guidance, 14 students had obtained Ph.D. degrees, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US